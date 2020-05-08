Accident fishing near Natashquan: the fisherman’s helper died from his head injuries
It is aboard this fishing boat to the shrimp that Judes Henley was fatally struck in the head by the guard.
May 7, 2020 21h18
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
The injuries he suffered to the head were sufficient to cause death of the helper Judes Henley, 41 years of Gaspé, which occurred on 13 July in the gulf of St. Lawrence, 28 nautical miles (approximately 52 km land) to the south of Natashquan on the Lower North Shore.
This is the conclusion drawn by the coroner, Bernard Lefrançois in his investigative report recently filed. In his autopsy performed at the university Institute of cardiology and respirology of Quebec, the pathologist has described severe head injury with a fracture of the frontal bone, the left and the base of the skull.
These injuries were significant lesions.
“The autopsy does not confirm or deny if a drowning has been able to contribute to death”, one can read in the report. In the opinion of Me Lefrançois, this death was preventable “if the smooth top of the railing [of the boat] had been in good condition or that the winch cable had not been attached, on account of its low resistance”.
The coroner adds that the floatation jacket worn by the victim was not in a good state of operation.