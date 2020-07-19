Accident of coach in the Rockies : the RCMP is trying to understand the causes
The accident happened Saturday afternoon near a glacier, very popular, the Columbia icefield that runs through Jasper and Banff national parks.
Share
July 19, 2020 10h52
Updated at 15h02
Share
Accident of coach in the Rockies : the RCMP is trying to understand the causes
The canadian Press
JASPER — authorities are still trying to understand why a tourist coach overturned Saturday afternoon near one of the most popular attractions of the Rocky mountains, the Columbia icefield.
“Investigators remained at the scene until late yesterday evening,” said a spokesman for the RCMP, corporal Leigh Drinkwater.
On Sunday, a vehicle of the RCMP, its flashing lights on, kept the entry of the road where the accident occurred which cost the lives of at least three people. Fourteen people suffered injuries that are considered critical.
The bus, visible from the highway, seems to have completed its swing to approximately 50 meters along a steep slope.
A person seemed to examine the top of the coach, which is resting on its roof. Three remorqueuses, including two at tea, were ready to move the heavy vehicle.
Rob Kanty, a witness of the accident, believes that a landslide was able to play a role.
“We have seen the development of the accident from the parking lot, told Mr. Kanty in an e-mail. We could see the dust and the rocks slip along the mountain to the bus already overturned on its roof.”
We do not know when the coach may be removed from the scene of the accident.
“It is the detachment [of the RCMP] from Jasper to decide if the vehicle will be examined on-site or elsewhere, said the corporal Drinkwater. It will all depend on the logistics to remove the vehicle.”
In all, 27 people were onboard when the bus overturned. The air ambulances have been sent to this place picturesque, but remote to transport the wounded.
According to the health services of Alberta, 24 patients were transported to hospitals in the Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Calgary. We feared for the lives of 14 of them. Four other people were in a serious condition, but stable.
No information was given on the condition that the identity of the victims. The three people killed are adults.
“At 14: 09, an all-terrain vehicle, Ice Explorer overturned en route to the Athabasca glacier, said Tanya Otis, a spokesman for Pursuit, the company that manages the bus, in a press release. The wounded and their families are our immediate concern and we support the efforts of first responders.”
The Columbia icefield is one of the largest ice fields, non-polar in the world. It is located about 100 kilometers south of Jasper. It is accessible from highway 93 North, the icefields parkway.