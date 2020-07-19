Accident of coach in the Rockies : three dead and a dozen seriously injured
The accident happened Saturday afternoon near a glacier, very popular, the Columbia icefield that runs through Jasper and Banff national parks.
Share
July 19, 2020 10h52
Share
Accident of coach in the Rockies : three dead and a dozen seriously injured
The canadian Press
JASPER, Alta. — Three people are dead and a dozen others were seriously injured when a coach of tourists overturned after multiple barrels in the Rocky mountains, in Alberta.
The accident happened Saturday afternoon near a glacier, very popular, the Columbia icefield that runs through Jasper and Banff national parks.
Pictures posted online by witnesses show the car with the big wheels and rolled onto its roof in a pile of rock debris on a slope is very inclined. The buses red and white, which look like buses with tires of a giant truck, take them regularly for tourists on a bumpy road to the Athabasca glacier.
“At 14: 09, an all-terrain vehicle, Ice Explorer overturned en route to the Athabasca glacier, said Tanya Otis, a spokesman for Pursuit, the company that manages the bus, in a press release. The wounded and their families are our immediate concern and we support the efforts of first responders.”
The royal Canadian mounted police (RCMP) has not indicated what caused the accident, but a witness, Rob Kanty, believes that a landslide may have played a role in this tragedy.
The caporale Leigh Drinkwater said that 27 people were inside the bus at the time of the accident.
The air ambulances were sent to the site of the accident. A spokesman for the air ambulances of STARS, Fatima Khawaja, said that the helicopters in bases in Edmonton, Calgary and Grande Prairie have been used.
Of the public health authorities of Alberta have confirmed that 24 people were transported to hospitals in Edmonton, Grande Prairie and Calgary. We feared for the lives of 14 of these people.