Accident on boulevard Sainte-Anne: a chicane between the two occupants of the vehicle could be in question
The accident took place on the boulevard Sainte-Anne, Château-Richer.
May 30, 2020 14h16
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
On Saturday, a woman who was travelling on boulevard Sainte-Anne has lost control of his vehicle to finish the race in the parking lot of a trade, at Château-Richer. A baffle between the driver and the passenger could be at the origin of the loss of control.
The accident happened around 11: 50 a.m., the vehicle driven by the woman rammed it violently into another vehicle that was driving in the parking lot. The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to a hospital, but we aren’t afraid for his life.
The man in the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries. A third vehicle that was in the parking lot was involved in the accident, there was no one aboard at the time of impact.
As to the passenger of the auto at fault, eastward, he left the scene of the accident before the arrival of the emergency services. “If he does not want to be involved in the accident, this is not too serious because he wasn’t driving. The police want to, however, communicate with him to figure out what caused the accident. The woman will also be met”, says the spokesman of the Sûreté du Québec, Anik Lamirande