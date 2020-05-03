The number of infections officially recorded in the United Kingdom reached 182 260 cases.
According to Boris Johnson, his doctors had a plan if he died of the coronavirus
LONDON — doctors in charge of treating the british prime minister, Boris Johnson, reached by the new coronavirus, had prepared the announcement of his death after his hospitalization in the intensive care unit, he said Sunday in an interview in the tabloid The Sun on Sunday.
“It really has been a very hard time, I do not deny”, he told the journal, speaking for the first time in detail about his disease. “They had a strategy to do so according to a scenario of the type “death of Stalin””.
“I found myself not in a state to be particularly brilliant and I knew that there were contingency plans in place. The doctors had all kinds of preparations for what needed to be done if things were taking a bad turn”, he added.
Boris Johnson, 55, announced on 27 march to have contracted the disease COVID-19, stating present only mild symptoms. He was transported to the hospital on April 5, to conduct tests as a precautionary measure but, within 24 hours, he was transferred to the intensive care unit.