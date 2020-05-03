According to Boris Johnson, his doctors had a plan if he died of the coronavirus

May 3, 2020

The number of infections officially recorded in the United Kingdom reached 182 260 cases.

May 2, 2020 11: 45am

Updated at 21h08

According to Boris Johnson, his doctors had a plan if he died of the coronavirus

AFP

Agence France-Presse

LONDON — doctors in charge of treating the british prime minister, Boris Johnson, reached by the new coronavirus, had prepared the announcement of his death after his hospitalization in the intensive care unit, he said Sunday in an interview in the tabloid The Sun on Sunday.

“It really has been a very hard time, I do not deny”, he told the journal, speaking for the first time in detail about his disease. “They had a strategy to do so according to a scenario of the type “death of Stalin””.

“I found myself not in a state to be particularly brilliant and I knew that there were contingency plans in place. The doctors had all kinds of preparations for what needed to be done if things were taking a bad turn”, he added.

Boris Johnson, 55, announced on 27 march to have contracted the disease COVID-19, stating present only mild symptoms. He was transported to the hospital on April 5, to conduct tests as a precautionary measure but, within 24 hours, he was transferred to the intensive care unit.

Boris Johnson, 55, announced on 27 march to have contracted the disease COVID-19.

AFP Adrian Dennis

The leader of the conservative party spent three days under the assistance of oxygen, pointing to his release from the hospital on 12 April that his fight against the virus “would have been able to go in both directions”. He said the journal does not have thought at any moment he was going to die while committing his annoyance at not get better.

And he became aware of the situation when the physicians were planning to intubate her to put on an artificial respirator.

He returned to work Monday, two days before his bride did not give birth to their son, the third of which name the child is called Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson – a tribute to two of the doctors having taken care of the head of government -Nick Price and Nick Hart.

Calling with emotion the healing of the “extraordinary thing,” Mr. Johnson pointed out have been in the “denial” at the beginning about the severity of the condition.

“With the benefit of hindsight, (the doctors) have been right to force me” to go to the hospital, he admitted, claiming that his experience made him even more determined to fight this disease.

621 DEATHS OVER IN THE UK, TOTAL 28 131 DEAD

The United Kingdom recorded Saturday, 621 excess deaths due to the new coronavirus, bringing the balance sheet total deaths 28 131 in the country, the second most affected in Europe, announced the minister for Housing, Robert Jenrick.

The number of infections officially recorded reached 182 260 cases (+4806), said the minister during a press conference.

The United Kingdom is the third country in the world most severely affected by the disease Covid-19 in terms of fatalities, behind the United States and Italy, the european country that it is close on the heels of near.

Criticized for having been slow to take the measure of the crisis and the inadequacy of the screening, the british government announced Friday that it reached its goal of 100,000 tests per day, that it was established at the beginning of April to the end of the month.

But the results are proudly displayed by the government have, however, been criticised in the media because they also take into account the thousands of tests that are sent home, the results of which are not necessarily known.

Even if the United Kingdom has “passed the peak” of the epidemic, according to the prime minister, Boris Johnson, and that the number of hospitalizations declined, no easing of the containment, extended until may 7, has not yet been announced.

Pressed to provide an exit strategy, at a time when many countries have started to ease their restrictions, the conservative leader has promised a plan of déconfinement the next week, which should explain how the government intends to relaunch the economy, to reopen the schools and to allow the British to return to work safely.

According to the daily newspaper The Times on Saturday, one of the ways to achieve this would be to ask to the users of public transport to take their temperature before leaving home, and stay there if they have a fever, a symptom potential of the disease. AFP

