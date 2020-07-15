Accusations of sexual misconduct: Blanchet denies any
The leader of the Bloc québécois and member of parliament for Beloeil-Chambly, Yves-François Blanchet.
Pascal Faucher
The Voice of the East
The leader of the Bloc québécois and member of parliament for Beloeil-Chambly, Yves-François Blanchet, categorically denies allegations of sexual misconduct of which it is the object.
In a statement released Wednesday by his press officer Carolane Landry, he “calls the person who published the allegations of a complaint to the competent authorities”. “The leader of the Bloc Québécois always want justice to be challenged in order to protect real victims of criminal acts.”
Mr. Blanchet said that he will continue his professional activities and will not make other comments.
The denunciation, issued on Tuesday evening and anonymously on a page on Facebook, refers to an incident that apparently took place in a montreal bar in 1999, while the leader of the Bloc was not yet in politics.
According to this publication, Mr. Blanchet would have attracted a woman in the toilets of the bar and to have offered him cocaine. It would then have whopping and kissed her, even if she asked him to stop.
The leader of the Bloc was then the manager of the singer Éric Lapointe.