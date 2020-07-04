Accused of child prostitution
July 3, 2020 19h38
Updated at 20h03
Accused of child prostitution
Isabelle Mathieu
The Sun
Two men have been accused of having brought a young woman of 16 years of Quebec to be a prostitute in January. Jean-Camille Leander, 30, and Pierre-Sébastien Blouin-Rock, 43 years old, have both appeared Thursday in Montreal and Friday in Quebec city.
In addition to the chief for bringing a minor to provide sexual services, She is accused of advertising the sexual services and have been in possession of child pornography.
Blouin-Rock is also accused of having received a benefit from child prostitution and drug trafficking. The teenager, runaway, would have been under their control for at least a week. The police department of the City of Quebec and the integrated Team to combat the exploitation of prostitution, who carried out the arrest, does not exclude the possibility of other suspects have been in contact with the young woman. The two men remain in prison until their hearing under release.