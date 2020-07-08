Accused of harassment, By Morin apologizes to Safia Nolin

The facilitator By Morin

July 8, 2020 17h08

Geneviève Bouchard

The Sun

Accused of “harassment” by the author-composer-interpreter, Safia Nolin, moderator, By Morin’s apology Wednesday afternoon on his account Instagram.

The incident dates back to the spring of 2018, in a montreal bar. According to the allegations published on the same social network by Safia Nolin, By Morin, it would have bitten a thigh in addition to to make racist and sexually explicit-to his place.

“I was just in love and I had a lot lost weight, she told me that it went well. She told me that she received messages on IG saying that she looked like my ex and she asked me if it meant that I found it hot. She pandered to and was two inches from me and I was like a block of ice,” said Safia Nolin in a long publication that identified By Morin to the very end.

The musician is complains about racist statements made by the facilitator in relation to its origins in the algerian and the color of the skin of a waitress. It also moves to have been bitten by Morin.

“She bit me on the thigh so hard that I had a blue huge for two weeks,” says-t it.

The author-composer-interpreter Safia Nolin

LIBRARY THE SUN

“It is not because the person in question is a woman and that she is able 4p11 that it is not sexual harassment. It’s been two years that I’m trying to get it in the head. These words still harassment, regardless of who you live with that,” one can also read in the publication.

“Objectionable behavior”

Saying it was “rather stunned” by the situation, By Morin has not denied the allegations. In a publication on Instagram, the host wanted to give his version of the facts.

“I remember me also this Saturday, the month of may 2018, where, after a show, I went to the bar at the invitation of Safia, she said. We were friends, we were doing the party, we let go of our crazy. The next day, Safia sent me a photo with a “lol” to a mark I’d made on the thigh. This is only a few days later, when she sent me a new photo of the mark, that I then realized that I would have had a behavior objectionable. I am immediately apologetic.”

Saying hold Safia Nolin in high esteem, By Morin reiterated an apology Wednesday on Instagram. “I would not have been able to read or understand the limit that I would be able to cross. If such was the case, I apologize again and I am still deeply sorry. Never ever I would have wanted to take advantage of our close proximity, but I’m aware that it’s only me who feels this,” she wrote.

“Following its publication yesterday, I tried to communicate with Safia to talk about it,” added Morin. It was not comfortable to do so and I respect his choice. God knows that it has happened to me in live situations of excess and abuse on the part of some people. It is disturbing to realize that I happened to be one of these people that evening. I am deeply sorry for the situation.”

Safia Nolin declined our interview request Wednesday. It has not been possible to talk with By Morin.

Le Soleil

