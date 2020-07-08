Accused of harassment, By Morin apologizes to Safia Nolin
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Accused of “harassment” by the author-composer-interpreter, Safia Nolin, moderator, By Morin’s apology Wednesday afternoon on his account Instagram.
The incident dates back to the spring of 2018, in a montreal bar. According to the allegations published on the same social network by Safia Nolin, By Morin, it would have bitten a thigh in addition to to make racist and sexually explicit-to his place.
“I was just in love and I had a lot lost weight, she told me that it went well. She told me that she received messages on IG saying that she looked like my ex and she asked me if it meant that I found it hot. She pandered to and was two inches from me and I was like a block of ice,” said Safia Nolin in a long publication that identified By Morin to the very end.
The musician is complains about racist statements made by the facilitator in relation to its origins in the algerian and the color of the skin of a waitress. It also moves to have been bitten by Morin.
“She bit me on the thigh so hard that I had a blue huge for two weeks,” says-t it.