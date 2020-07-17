Accused of the murder of his wife, a refugee from Sri Lanka will never be a trial in Quebec
Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham in Montreal, in April 2017
July 17, 2020 10: 30
Stéphanie Marin
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL – Sivaloganathan Thanabalasingham, this man, who had escaped at his trial for the murder of his wife by reason of the judgment in Jordan, will never be found in Quebec for this crime, a ruling Friday, the supreme Court of Canada.
In a unanimous judgment, the Court determined that the constitutional right of the man to stand trial within a reasonable time has been infringed. It was, therefore, justified to order the arrest procedures, she wrote.
In this case, Thanabalasingham, a refugee from Sri Lanka and a permanent resident in the country, had been charged with second-degree murder of his wife, accused of having its throat cut.
He was arrested on the same day of the murder, on 11 August 2012.
The stay of proceedings had been ordered in 2017, because nearly five years after his arrest, he had still not been a trial. The judgment in Jordan of the supreme Court, establishes maximum time-frames for the conduct of the proceedings and the accused has been invoked successfully. The man has been released, which has aroused an outcry among the population.
A few days later, an expulsion measure has been taken to the place of Thanabalasingham, and it was returned to Sri Lanka on July 5, 2017.
Despite this reference, the public ministry continued its call for man to be judged, but has failed, the Court of appeal of cutting-edge stay of proceedings was justified.
This decision has been recently confirmed by the supreme Court.