The talented artist passed away at the age of 63 from the West Nile virus. In the note, the details.

Clark middleton

Actor Clark Middleton died of the West Nile virus, caused by a mosquito bite, at his home in Los Angeles.

Middleton experienced a series of symptoms and injuries from this disease that worsened over the years and eventually ended up walking with a cane and minimal movement to her neck. Still, he persevered and became a recognizable face to audiences in both film and television throughout his nearly 40-year career.

The 63-year-old artist's wife was in charge of delivering the terrible news: ” With heavy hearts we announce the end of life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63, beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, lighthouse, friend “ .

And through the actor's Twitter account, the woman added: ” Thank you for your love and support for Clarck. I cannot count the number of times he said 'Give the world the best and the best will come back to you', quoting his father Mel. And he meant it! He is in the light, happy and free, and sends love . “

On the cause of death, his wife reported: ” Clark left us on October 4 as a result of the West Nile virus, for which there is no known cure. Clark was a beautiful soul who spent his entire life pushing boundaries and defending to people with disabilities . “

The artist participated in legendary productions, both in film and television, including “The Black List”, “Twin Peaks”, “Kill Bill: Vol. 2”, “Sin City”; among other.