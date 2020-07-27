Actor John Saxon died at the age of 83 years
John Saxon in a scene from the film <em>Enter the Dragon </em>(1973).
July 27, 2020 12h02
Associated Press
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — John Saxon, a versatile actor who has enjoyed a long and prolific career playing alongside Bruce Lee in Operation Dragon , and appeared in several chapters of the Claws of the night (Nightmare on Elm Street), died at his residence in Tennessee, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
He was an old man of 83 years.
The publication quoted the wife of the actor, Gloria, who confirms that he died of pneumonia, on Saturday in Murfreesboro.
John Saxon has won a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in 1966 for his role in” The Appaloosa” with Marlon Brando.
Born Carmine Orrico, son of parents of Italian-american, John Saxon grew up in Brooklyn, New York, and began working as a fashion model while he was a teenager. He then drew the attention of the legendary agent Henry Willson, who saw the teenager on the cover of a magazine and made it come to Hollywood.
At the age of 17, the aspiring actor has entered into an agreement with Henry Willson, who has studied the dramatic art, then went to Hollywood, where he signed a contract with Universal. Its name was then changed to John Saxon.
According to the specialized site IMDB, John Saxon has appeared in nearly 200 movies and television shows in a career that spanned over seven decades after its debut on the big screen in 1954, in a role not credited in (It Should Happen to You and A star is born.