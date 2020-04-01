Actor of the epic Star wars died of coronavirus
The number of celebrity deaths due to coronavirus continues to grow.
Legendary trumpeter Wallace roney, actress Lucia Bose, Princess Maria Teresa… they All tried to fight for his life, but dangerous virus COVID-19 was stronger.
Today it became known that to cope with the disease did not have enough strength the role of the major Ammata in the movie “Star wars” actor Andrew Jack.
Andrew Jack and Gabrielle Rogers / twitter.com/greggrunberg. On the death of Jack was announced by American producer Greg Grunberg and the journalists of the BBC. 76-year-old actor died from complications caused by a coronavirus.
Today we lost a Man. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with the coronavirus in two days ago. He was not hurt, and he peacefully slipped away, knowing that all his family was with him
– wrote wife of the actor Gabriel Rogers.
In the world recorded more than 865 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus, more than 42 thousand people died, more than 178 is fully cured.