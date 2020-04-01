Actors Studio Muahahahaha showed what to do on the quarantine
Quarantine is not a vacation, and walks on fresh air is not the best option for travelers.
Actors Studio “has Muahahahaha” on his page on Instagram posted a video and once again reminded of the need to stay home and comply with all recommendations of the Ministry of health of Ukraine. According to the actors, the house has a lot of classes, which is usually postponed for later, it’s time to think about them.
Revise your favorite movies, find your new favorite movies, remove the travel-show in his apartment and finally take pictures on the phone” – offers Evgeni Yanovich. Aleksey Reva advises to disassemble the balcony and check whether you have not forgotten to remove the tree after the New year.
The actors show “Muahahahaha” on UFO TV told that they are now working in remote, and yet come up with classes at home.
Eugene Yanovich
Eugene Yanovich / press-service. Eugene Yanovich quarantine describes: “In fact, the quarantine in my school years was a legal way to do nothing under the pretext of the fake remote homework. Sleeping, watching TV and every few days are with my dad talks, who today is vacuuming the apartment.”
Now Eugene continues to work at home, sometimes goes into live broadcasts and urged to remain calm, to read, to develop yourself and to have fun at home. Proven life hack from Yanovich: “If the quarantine covers depression – sleep”.
Anna GRES
Anna GRES / press-service. Actress and blogger Anna GRES urging people not to panic: “This quarantine is a great time to finally learn a foreign language, watching films, all of which came so highly recommended, but didn’t have time to look, to finally draw a picture, or sew a swimsuit, for which even machine bought but never unpacked because it was always higher priority things (everyone has such its “the machine”)”.
The actress shares her photo with a young son Timothy and recommends to stop, think and spend time with his family.
Oleg Butterfish
Oleg butterfish / press-service. Oleg butterfish does not hide his hobby. The actor has always said that fishing is one of the biggest passions of his life. And quarantine is absolutely not a reason to abandon your favorite things, the main thing is to use creativity and fantasy.
Ivan Melashenko
Ivan Melashenko / press-service. Ivan Melashenko conducts quarantine at home with his family. Actor with the children improving their artistic skills. As the Studio “has Muahahahaha” is still producing the cartoons, perhaps in the future we will see Ivan not only on the stage and scripting, but also as an artist of new projects.
Irina Khomenko
Irina Khomenko / press-service. Irina Khomenko believes that quarantine is the time when you need to build relationships with loved ones, to devote time to learning and self-realization, everything is always postponed for later. Irina is engaged in self-knowledge, for it is now the prerogative of acquiring new knowledge and skills.
Alexey Reva
Alexey Reva / press-service. Alexey Reva with their son during the quarantine alternate film screenings, a home football game on the console. According to Alexey, the prefix is the acquisition that this quarantine would help him the most.
Dmitry Andriyenko
Dmitry Andriyenko – actor and screenwriter Studio “has Muahahahaha” replaces the travel mural depicting the sea. Memories from previous trips not to fall into depression and help to write new numbers. And while temporarily it is impossible to walk along the coast, it is possible to just dream.
Yuri Thunder
Yury Gromova / press-service. Yury Gromova said that he was quarantined not boring. He had accumulated a lot of household chores, for example, need to find out who in the family car rolls faster. The quarantine will end, and the joy of being at home with my family will remain.
Alice Turkevich
Alice Turkevich / press-service. Alice Turkevich indulge yourself with delicious dishes, and in between has time to learn new skills. Actor – a profession is unpredictable, you never know what you might need in the next minute. So Alice decided that now is the time to learn how to juggle at the highest level.
Vladimir Kravchuk
Vladimir Kravchuk / press-service. Kravchuk also recommends not to waste time in vain, and learn, learn and learn again. It is time to get once delayed a book and spend time with her not one pleasant evening.
Igor Reva
Igor Reva / press-service. Igor Reva says that he just stands and waits for the end of the quarantine. In addition, he also, like brother, have time to watch movies, play with my son and not let the console gather dust. But mostly Igor is waiting for the end of isolation, he can’t wait to start implementing new projects.