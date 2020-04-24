Actress Honor Blackman, iconic James Bond girl, has died
Sean Connery embraces, in 1964, the actress Honor Blackman, with whom he played in <em>Goldfinger</em>.
April 6, 2020
Updated April 7, 2020 0h13
Share
Actress Honor Blackman, iconic James Bond girl, has died
Agence France-Presse
Share
LONDON — The british actress Honor Blackman, a Bond girl most famous for her role of Pussy Galore in Goldfinger, has died Monday at the age of 94 years, said his family.
“She died peacefully, of natural causes, in his home in Sussex (South of England), surrounded by his family, announced in a press release his two adoptive children, Barnaby and Lottie, and her four grandchildren.
Honor Blackman became a real star in 1964, who at the age of 38 years, Pussy Galore, a partner of the british spy James Bond, then played by Sean Connery, in Goldfinger, the third installment of the series.
If her character ends up surrendering to the charms of the spy, the scene where she rejects his advances a martial art impeccable, making the landing as James Bond on the straw of a barn, is one of the most famous of the franchise.
“In addition to being a mother and a grandmother loved, Honor was an actress talented and extremely prolific”, held to pay tribute to him his children, according to which “beauty, brains and physical prowess” shared home “a unique voice and a real work ethic”.
Honor Blackman in 2008.
AFP
Honor Blackman has also performed in numerous theatre productions of our time,” they recalled, such as My Fair Lady, The sound of music or Cabaret.
The actress was also known for playing Cathy Gale in the series of 1960s Hat melon and boots of leather.
The producers of the saga Bond, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, have paid tribute on Twitter to the “movie icon” and his “extraordinary talent”.
“Farewell, Honor Blackman,” he has paid tribute in a tweet, the british actor David Walliams. “She will live forever as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger.”