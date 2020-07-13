Actress Kelly Preston dies at age 57 of cancer of the breast
Kelly Preston died of breast cancer at the age of 57 years.
13 July 2020 7h48
Agence France-Presse
LOS ANGELES — american actress Kelly Preston, who has starred in successful movies such as Jerry Maguire or the Twins, died of breast cancer at the age of 57 years, announced Sunday her husband John Travolta.
“It is the heart very heavy that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost the fight that she led for two years against cancer of the breast,” wrote the actor on Instagram. “She has bravely fought with the love and support of many people.”
A family representative said at the american magazine specialized People that she was dead Sunday morning. “Wishing to lead his fight in private, she followed a medical treatment for some time, supported by her close family and friends,” said this representative People.
Born October 13, 1962 in Hawaii, Kelly Preston has studied theatre at the University of Southern California (USC). She became famous with her role in the comedy Twins in 1988 with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. She has starred in dozens of films and television series during his career.
In the romantic comedy Jerry Maguire (1996), where also played Tom Cruise and Renee Zellweger, she played the ex-fiancée of the main character.
She had married John Travolta in 1991. The couple had three children, of whom the eldest died in 2009 at the age of 16 years.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. Purpose please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT