Acts of violence: When reality joins fiction ***
Todd (Jesse Williams) is an author of comic strip which is inspired by a serial killer who has been six victims, between 1987 and 1991, before disappearing in the nature.
July 30, 2020
Updated on July 31, 2020 at 4h02
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / It sometimes happens that a director is to serve as a film genre, to propose a reflection. More rare still, without neglecting the aspect film and without being pretentious. This is the case ofActs of violence (Random Acts of Violence), which presents an interesting perspective on the inspiration, and the responsibility of artists.
The debate has been raging for several years : up to what point a work as “violent” can she push a deranged mind to commit the irreparable for the effect of imitation ? Jay Baruchel does not pretend to answer it. But he digs the question.
His film, an adaptation of the comic by Justin Grey and Jimmy Palmiotti of the same name, follows the trials and tribulations of Todd (Jesse Williams) and his guard charged. The author of the comic strip suffers from the syndrome of the white page to the conclusion of its volumes Slasherman. This is based on a serial killer who has been six victims, between 1987 and 1991, before disappearing in the nature.
Todd decides to start a road-trip to find the inspiration in the company of his wife Kathy (Jordana Brewster), his assistant Aurora (Niamh Wilson) and his best friend and editor, Ezra (Baruchel).
Kathy accompanies it, especially to collect the testimonies of relatives of victims of the mysterious murderer, who left his prey in grotesque and bloody sculptures. She accuses Todd of glorify acts of violence without worrying about those who suffer from it — a source of tension in the relationship, we are in doubt.
Things will get tougher as they progress to New York. After you have passed the hometown of Todd, which triggers in her head, strange flashbacks, a killer scatters dead bodies in productions which bear a striking resemblance to those of the boards of Slasherman — a form of fetishism…