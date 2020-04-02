Adam Schlesinger died of coronavirus at the age of 52
The winner of the award “Grammy” in the nomination “Best new artist”, the American composer and musician Adam Schlesinger died of a coronavirus infection, at the age of 52 years.
It is reported by Rolling Stone magazine.
The musician died in a hospital in new York.
Schlesinger is also a three-time winner of the award “Emmy”. In addition, he was nominated for an Oscar in 1997 for his composition for the film of Tom Hanks “what you do”. Note that the Hanks also contracted CoViD-19, but recovered.
