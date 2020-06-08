Additional support for SMES in montreal
Photo: Ryan Remiorz, The canadian Press
Small and medium-sized enterprises of Montréal will benefit from this assistance.
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) in montreal will be entitled to targeted assistance in order to get through the crisis caused by the pandemic COVID-19, while Quebec and Ottawa offering $50 million.
This support was confirmed at a press conference on Monday by the federal minister of economic Development Mélanie Joly, the minister of Economy and Innovation Pierre Fitzgibbon as well as the mayor of Montreal’s Valerie Plante.
Help, especially for traders in the city centre of the metropolis, will be granted by way of loans at low interest rates as well as by grants. It will be possible for a business to obtain a loan of up to 40 000 $.
Through the Fund assistance and stimulus regional (FARR), which included 211 million, respectively, for the SMES in quebec, the Trudeau government will extend $ 30 million. The government Legault will add $ 20 million to its programme dedicated to SMES of Montreal, who spends million to $60 million.
The distribution of the funds will be managed by the network SMES MTL. In addition to the retail trade, catering and cultural, will be eligible.