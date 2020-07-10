ADISQ excludes the Dare to Care, and Bernard Adamus of its awards
July 10, 2020 16h09
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — In the wake of a wave of denunciations of abuse of power and harassment on the social networks, who shakes including the middle of the music, the ADISQ has chosen to take measures, in particular by excluding from Dare To Care Records and singer Bernard Adamus of its awards.
By press release, the ADISQ stipulates that “any worker and any worker and artist in our industry has the right to a healthy work environment”.
The organization has therefore chosen to set “clear hand signals” in order to avoid that the industry is tainted by “wrongdoing” of certain individuals.
Thus, the board of directors of ADISQ has taken unanimously the decision to “exclude the company Dare To Care Records of his association because of allegations made against its president and sole shareholder, Eli Bissonnette, by several employees and former employees”.
The company is among the lists of applications in the industrial categories for the ADISQ gala, but, for technical reasons, his name cannot be removed from the lists. However, it may not reap of appointments, accurate ADISQ.
Same situation for the artist Bernard Adamus, who has publicly acknowledged his wrongs after having been the target of accusations. Its application is thus excluded from the set of categories artistic galas.
ADISQ stated that its board of directors will not hesitate to act similarly in the future.