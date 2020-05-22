Adult Conversation : The real Greek tragedy *** 1/2
CRITICAL / Costa-Gavras has reached an age — 87 years — where a lot of filmmakers have put away their camera, or to sink into the repetition, and caricature. Not him. After a Capital (2012) half successful, it returns in force with adult Conversation, docudrama committed conducted drum beating that deconstructs the workings of the real tragedy which is bogged down in Greece due to public debt.
The film begins in 2015, when the left gets power in a country in tatters. The crisis has been going on for already seven years and Greece is at the edge of the abyss. Alexis Tsipras (Alexandros Bourdoumis), the new prime minister, entrusted the finance to the anti-conformist Yánis Varoufákis (fascinating Christos Loulis) — leather jacket, coloured shirts, shaved hair, the antithesis of the politician type.
Varoufákis, worn by the mandate of the people, must renegotiate the terms of the aid his country in debt. David faces the Goliath that form the troika (the european Commission, the international monetary Fund and the european central Bank). Its representatives are the diehards, in particular the German Finance minister, Wolfgang Schäuble (Ulrich Tukuer).
But they did not expect to find on their way a man also determined that Varoufákis, decided to restructure the debt to put an end to the austerity which stifles the poor and the middle class.
For his film, Costa-Gavras was inspired by the book of Varoufákis, Conversations between adults. Behind-the-scenes secret of Europe (2017), and, above all, recordings made by the latter. The discussions are surreal, manoeuvring, rough and unfettered financial capitalism, leads the dance (the troika wants above all to save the banks and the euro; the distress of the Greeks their pass 1000 metres above the head).
The technocrats and politicians say things in private and another in public. What was the inspiration for Christine Lagarde, the DG of the IMF, this tirade is appropriate : “we need adults in this room”…