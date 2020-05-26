Adviser accused of violating the containment : Johnson a great deal of difficulty to extinguish the fire
Dominic Cummings, the mastermind of the campaign of the referendum to 2016, which has led to the Brexit, is at the heart of a political storm since two newspapers have revealed late Friday that he had traveled to the end of march with his wife and their son at home with his parents to Durham, 400 km north-east of London, so that he feared he might be suffering from the COVID-19.
Share
May 25, 2020 8h06
Share
Adviser accused of violating the containment : Johnson a great deal of difficulty to extinguish the fire
Sylvain Peuchmaurd
Agence France-Presse
LONDON — Boris Johnson, who has chosen to keep his special adviser Dominic Cummings accused of violating the containment against the coronavirus, is not able to extinguish the controversy and appears to be weakened before the announcement next easing of restrictions.
The british prime minister meet Monday in the middle of the day his government, which is working on the re-opening of some shops to non-essential, closed since the introduction of these protection measures on 23 march.
Despite the flood of calls, including from the ranks of the conservative majority, to demand the departure of the powerful and controversial advisor, the head of the conservative government argued stubbornly Dominic Cummings.
It has acted “responsibly, lawfully, and with integrity,” said Boris Johnson, on Sunday, during the daily press conference from Downing Street.
Mr Cummings, 48 years old, the brain of the referendum campaign in 2016 which has led to the Brexit, is at the heart of a political storm since two newspapers have revealed late Friday that he had traveled to the end of march with his wife and their son at home with his parents to Durham, 400 km north-east of London, so that he feared he might be suffering from the COVID-19.
According to Downing Street, Dominic Cummings needed help for the care of his son, because his wife was ill, and the family stayed in a separate building on the property.
On the website of the NewStatesman, the parents of Dominic Cummings explained that the arrival of their son, by the death of his uncle.
The intervention of Boris Johnson, far from having ended the controversy, has weakened politically, including within his own troops.
“This is a classic case of “do as I say, not as I do”,” has estimated the former minister in the conservative Paul Maynard, “it seems completely untenable, his position is untenable”.
The member of parliament for the majority Simon Hoare judge about him in the Daily Mail that “everything remains to hope that it fades in 24 hours is lost”.
“Hypocrite !”
“It was a test for the prime minister, and he failed,” responded the leader of the opposition labour party Keir Starmer, denouncing “an insult to the sacrifices made by the british people”.
The criticisms arise from all sides, well even beyond the political spectrum. According to one of the scientists in charge of advising the government, prof Stephen Reicheir, Boris Johnson has “rolled all the advice that we have given on how to ensure trust and membership” of the British with the instructions necessary to combat the spread of the virus.
Church officials have also abounded in the same sense : “the question now is this : is it that we accept that we have to lie and that the prime minister takes us to the pears ?”, tweeted the bishop of Leeds, Nick Baines.
On Monday morning, the videos broadcast on the internet show Dominic Cummings in the making apostropher near his home, and treat of”hypocrite”.
In the Uk, the second country the most grief-stricken by the pandemic, with 36 793 deaths -more than 41 000, including unconfirmed cases, this case adds another weight on the shoulders of Boris Johnson, strongly criticized for his handling of the crisis and the late placement of the containment.
It could even take a tour judicial, highlight the Guardian and the Daily Mirror, the origin of the revelations since Friday night are a scandal. According to these two newspapers, a retired sure to have seen Dominic Cummings on April 12, Barnard Castle, fifty miles of Durham, filed a complaint for possible violations to the laws on health.
They argue that Dominic Cummings has also been seen in Durham on 19 April, five days after his return to London to get back to work after his recovery.
Boris Johnson has estimated that the number of allegations reported in the press were “demonstrably false”, without going into detail.