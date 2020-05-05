Advocacy for the reopening of the national parks
The national parks, such as the one of the Fjord-du-Saguenay, will remain closed until further notice.
May 4, 2020 8h52
Updated at 21h29
Share
Advocacy for the reopening of the national parks
Patricia Rainville
The Daily
Share
Nature Québec calls on the government Legault to reopen the national parks of Québec in compliance with the instructions of distancing physical. The 24 national parks managed by the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq), including the parc national de la Pointe-Taillon in the Lac-Saint-Jean and the national parks of the Fjord-du-Saguenay and Monts-Valin, Saguenay will remain closed for the time being. There is no date scheduled for a possible reopening.
Nature Quebec believes that this reopening will allow the public to have better access to nature, a necessity during the health crisis.
“It is difficult to understand why people can go shopping today (Monday) in shops almost everywhere in Quebec, so they can’t go walk in a trail in a national park where the separation physical is much easier,” says Alice-Anne Simard, director general Nature Québec.
The environmental organization says that the science is clear on the positive impact of natural spaces on the mental and physical health. “Studies have shown that walks in nature reduce the symptoms of anxiety and depression, stress and mental fatigue. Access to nature is a public health measure that the government should be encouraging and is in line with the arguments that justify its policies of déconfinement, especially during a crisis-provoking as the one that we are currently living, ” says Ms. Simard.
In its most recent communications, the Sépaq explains that she has worked on different scenarios to be able to open its facilities and receive visitors in a safe manner. Nature Quebec believes that the reopening could before, while going through the many trails in the national parks.
“We understand that it is more difficult to comply with the instructions in a shelter or in a cottage, but it is quite possible in the trails. We are able to comply with the rules of distancing physical that people could buy jeans, and we will be able to adhere to them so that people can walk around in the forest, ” concluded Ms. Simard.