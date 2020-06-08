Afghanistan fears “a disaster” in the face of the epidemic is progressing

Afghanistan has officially registered 761 new cases of COVID-19 on the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 19 551.

June 7, 2020

KABUL — Afghanistan starts to run out of available hospital beds, while the epidemic of the coronavirus progresses rapidly, authorities said, who say they expect “a disaster” in this very poor country.

“Almost all of our beds (hospital) are busy, we will soon have no more capacity”, has declared on Saturday to journalists the minister of Health Ahmad Jawad Osmani.

According to officials, the number of cases is higher than expected, including in Kabul, the epicenter of the epidemic with which the country was ravaged by four decades of war, risk of not being able to cope.

“We are expecting a disaster,” she said at the same press conference, the governor of Kabul Mohammad Yakub Haidary.

In the capital alone, it was estimated that there could be a million people affected by the virus.

Until now, the official number of deaths due to the virus for the whole of the country is 327. A number that he considers well below the reality.

“We have reports of suspicious deaths, of people burying the body of night,” he said. “We fill 10 to 15 ambulances from body every day,” he continued.

The authorities have officially placed the country in confinement, but it is very largely ignored, the daily workers preferring to take the risk of catching the virus, rather than losing a day of work.

The minister of Health has, however, announced that as of Sunday, more stringent measures would be put in place, including with the port of the mask and the respect of estrangement, for the coming three months.

Afghanistan has the means to test that 10 to 20% of persons suspected of having caught the virus, have been recognized by the authorities. And according to the NGO International Rescue Committee (IRC), the number of cases was multiplied by eight in the month of may.

