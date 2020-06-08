Afghanistan fears “a disaster” in the face of the epidemic is progressing
Afghanistan has officially registered 761 new cases of COVID-19 on the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 19 551.
June 7, 2020 22h53
KABUL — Afghanistan starts to run out of available hospital beds, while the epidemic of the coronavirus progresses rapidly, authorities said, who say they expect “a disaster” in this very poor country.
“Almost all of our beds (hospital) are busy, we will soon have no more capacity”, has declared on Saturday to journalists the minister of Health Ahmad Jawad Osmani.
According to officials, the number of cases is higher than expected, including in Kabul, the epicenter of the epidemic with which the country was ravaged by four decades of war, risk of not being able to cope.
“We are expecting a disaster,” she said at the same press conference, the governor of Kabul Mohammad Yakub Haidary.
In the capital alone, it was estimated that there could be a million people affected by the virus.
Until now, the official number of deaths due to the virus for the whole of the country is 327. A number that he considers well below the reality.