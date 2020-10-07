The pandemic in the neighboring country led to the organizers not doing the traditional parade that has been carried out since 1932.

After 88 years without interruptions, the traditional Rio de Janeiro carnival parade will not take place in February 2021 as planned by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Independent League of Samba Schools , which has unanimously considered that they will not take place the conditions to reopen the famous ” sambadrome “.

The schools for now have only decided to postpone the appointment , but the president of the organization, Jorge Castanheira , has already made it clear that any decision on future dates will depend on the vaccination campaign to deal with covid-19, a disease that has left in Brazil 4.6 million infected and almost 140,000 deaths.

“We cannot do it in February. The schools no longer have time, financial or organizational conditions to carry it out,” said Castanheira, clarifying that it is not a “cancellation” but, for now, a suspension of the appointment .

In this sense, he has stated that they will study possible ” alternative solutions ” in the coming months. “Our priority is to respect the security issue,” Castanheira emphasized in his statements to the media, collected by the G1 portal.

The 2020 edition, held at the beginning of March, generated an approximate income of 900 million dollars , according to local authorities, which estimated the number of visitors who came to the Brazilian city attracted by its party at 2.1 million. international.