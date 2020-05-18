After a break for ten-week, NASCAR makes its return
It will be strange and it doesn’t look like the way to the last race of the NASCAR, it was ten weeks before the season would be suspended by the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
May 16, 2020
Updated on may 17, 2020 at 9h08
Jenna Fryer
Associated Press
DARLINGTON, S. C. — The series motor NASCAR will not be quite as usual on the oval circuit of the Darlington Sunday.
There will be no gatherings around a grill to the inside of the track, no swimming-pool puffy or american flags floating over motor homes. The bleachers will be composed of large rows of grey, deserted, where the spectators will not have access.
Darius Rucker will deliver a virtual version of the american national anthem, the network Fox Sports will broadcast the race distance, from a studio located in Charlotte, North Carolina, and the celebration of the victory will be silent without great tapes in the hands or hugs.
Drivers will not need to go to a social event to another, to mingle with the sponsors, and the owners of the participating cars are not even expected to be on the site of the race. Most are aged over 65 years, are considered as persons at risk of contracting the coronavirus and their presence is not necessary to conduct a race.
It will be strange and it doesn’t look like the way to the last race of the NASCAR, it was ten weeks before the season would be suspended by the pandemic of sars coronavirus. However, in a context where the lovers of the sport are clamoring for live events, it will be a rare opportunity for NASCAR to be alone in the spotlight and spread out its product, perhaps even for listeners who have never manifested the slightest interest in racing stock-car.
There will be no practice sessions or qualifications, and Brad Keselowski will lead the pack at the time of the green light to 15: 30, eastern time, the starting order was determined by a draw to be presented to the small screen.
Most drivers have not taken part in a race since march 8, and will take the start without warming up and without knowing if their car is ready to attack the oldest track on the NASCAR.
Darlington is seen as one of the circuits the most technical in NASCAR.
“I expect people to be pretty shy, at least during the first few laps,” said Denny Hamlin, winner of the Daytona 500 on February 17, last, the first of four races to have been conducted of end-to-end in 2020.
Hamlin expects settings are conservative, in part relying on the data of the race for the Southern 500 last September, the last time NASCAR visited “The track too tough to tame”, as it is nicknamed.
Once the drivers have found their bearings, Hamlin believes that the sensation will be the same as “walking in old shoes”.
“A point of view of television, I don’t think the fans will see anything different than what they would see in normal times at Darlington.”
At the end of the race march 8 in Phoenix, the last made before the break, Kevin Harvick is the leader in the standings thanks to four top-10 in as many races, including a second place at Phoenix.
“The track Darlington is very sensitive to temperature, so I think that it is necessary to adapt as and where the race ahead,” said Harvick.
“I think the goal in this particular case is to make sure to be at the heart of the action and be able to adjust.”
Sunday’s race will mark the return of Ryan Newman, the victim of a head injury during the final lap of the Daytona 500. The pandemic has given him additional time to heal and it was finally missed three races.
The race at Darlington, will also allow for Matt Kenseth to make a return in the team of Chip Ganassi. At 48 years of age, he will be the eldest of all the participants, and will be racing for the first time in more than 15 months.