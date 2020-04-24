After a refusal, the worldwide authority Dr. Liu can help in the CHSLD
Dr. Joanne Liu
April 17, 2020 21h36
Stéphane Blais
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — After being told that the health network had no need of it, the former president of Doctors without borders (MSF), Dr. Joanne Liu, who is on the list of the 100 most influential people in the world, according to Time magazine, will finally help to provide care in NURSING homes.
The minister of Health, Danielle McCann, said Friday evening at Dr. Liu, via Twitter, that his help was welcome.
“Thank you to Dr. Liu and @PaulLarocqueTVA to have brought this to my attention. We need the contribution of all to take care of our seniors in #CHSLD. My firm will ensure that Dr. Liu be called quickly in order to contribute to this collective effort!”
Earlier Friday, the Officer of the national Order of Quebec, who was the head of MSF in the fight against the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, told the TVA network that had been refused his help in the fight to the COVID-19.
“I was told that I didn’t have the experience to respond to outbreaks in an environment like Quebec,” she explained to the moderator Paul Larocque.
Friday night, the one who has spent a good part of his career to risking his life on fronts in public health emergency told The canadian Press that she will lend a hand in a CHSLD:
“I’m on the waiting list to go,” she wrote in an email.
In the last few days, the testimonies of Quebecers willing to help, but who have not yet received a call have been flocking in the media.
Earlier this week, prime minister François Legault has indicated that the health network was in need of 2000 physicians in NURSING homes. “Whether they are general practitioners or specialists, who come to heal the world, who come to wash the patients, who come to feed the patients.”
Dr. Liu, aged 54 years, began its field work at Médecins sans frontières in 1996 and attended by the following twenty missions in central Asia, Africa and the Middle East, in areas of conflict, disaster or epidemic.
During his term as president of MSF, the organization has intervened in dozens of countries, including in Africa in 2014 when the crisis of the virus of Ebola.
When the magazine Time has included it in its list of the 100 most influential people in the world, Tom Frieden, director of the U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote this about it:
“In extremely difficult circumstances, Joanne Liu stayed focused while being flexible. More importantly, she works tirelessly to prepare the world to respond better to crises.”