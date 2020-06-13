After the pandemic, the pope invites us to “reach out to the poor”
Pope Francis calls all mankind, in a message issued Saturday, to “reach out to the poor”, denounces the passage “cynicism” and “indifference” of those that move fortunes from their computer, or get richer by selling weapons and drugs.
Share
13 June 2020 11: 38 am
Share
After the pandemic, the pope invites us to “reach out to the poor”
AFP
Agence France-Presse
VATICAN CITY — pope Francis invites humanity, in a message issued Saturday, to “reach out to the poor”, denounces the passage “cynicism” and “indifference” of those that move fortunes from their computer, or get richer by selling weapons and drugs.
“In these months when the entire world was overwhelmed by a virus that brought pain and death, distress and distraction, how many helping hands we were able to see!”, appreciated the pope in a message for the world Day of the poor in the 15 November next.
Making it once again a tribute to the doctors, nurses, pharmacists, volunteers or priests who have devoted themselves in the front line putting their lives at risk during the pandemic, the pope expressed the view that they have “defied the contagion, and the fear to bring support and consolation.”
A generosity that he opposes “those who keep their hands in their pockets and do not allow themselves to be moved by the poverty, which they are often complicit”.
“The indifference and cynicism are their daily food”, has assené the pope, referring to “the hands that touch quickly on the keyboard of a computer to move money from one part of the world to another, decreeing the wealth of the oligarchies and the misery of multitudes, or the bankruptcy of entire nations;” or even “helping hands for accumulating money through the sale of weapons than other hands, even those of children, will use to cause death and poverty”.
The sovereign pontiff argentine has put in the same bag by drug dealers living in luxury, the corrupted people, or legislators who do not apply their own laws.
Conversely, “the generosity that sustains the weak” is “the condition for a fully human life,” insisted the pope.
Even he acknowledges that “the Church has no solutions to propose” face “to the silent screams of so many poor”.
Jorge Bergoglio is income at length in his message on the upheaval caused by the containment of the half of the planet.
“This pandemic came unexpectedly and caught us unawares, leaving a great sense of disorientation and powerlessness”, analysis-t-it.
“This moment that we live has put in crisis a lot of certainties. We feel poorer and weaker because we’ve made the experience of the limit and the restriction of freedom.”
“The loss of work, emotional relationships the most expensive, such as the absence of interpersonal relations as usual, has all of a sudden opened horizons that we were accustomed to observe. Our own spiritual and material riches have been called into question and we discovered that we were afraid. Locked in the silence of our homes, we have rediscovered the importance of simplicity and having the gaze fixed on the essential,” he concludes.
This week, the pope is also the bishop of Rome, has launched a fund of one million euros, a gift of the Church to help the precarious workers of the Italian capital, particularly affected by the pandemic, such as the journeymen, trainees, domestic workers, small entrepreneurs and the self-employed.
Launching this “alliance to Rome”, he called on citizens and institutions to participate, while the city of Rome and the region have each contributed to this fund to the tune of one million euros.