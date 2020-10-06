Given the controversy generated at the media level, the Cantando 2020 jury was able to confront the young woman to personally tell her what she thinks about the controversy unleashed last week.

After Lola Latorre made fun of Nacha Guevara's supposed tremors, she had not had the opportunity to see their faces face to face.

“I want to erase justifications to arrive at something that is good for everyone. The first justification is that it was involuntary. And I also said here that I believed it was involuntary. But involuntary is once. When there are two, it is no longer involuntary. First justification, outside, “Nacha began, referring to the videos, where both Lola and her mother, Yanina Latorre, referred to her.

And I continue: “After I have listened to exhaustion that they cry, that they are sad, that they cannot live anymore … And they cry, and they cry, and they cry … Did you ever think about how I spent it? Did you think at some point how those who were mocked in all the media cried for having a disease called Parkinson's? Let's name it: it's called Parkinson's. It's not a brand of sneakers, guys. Eh? It's a disease, honorable and painful, like all diseases. And that deserves respect. “

Immediately and without giving Lola the right to reply, the artist continued with her defense: “The other excuse: 'They are little ones.' No, they are not little ones: they are young citizens of twenty years, who can elect a president, who can give birth, who if there was a war they would send you to war, that you can freely travel the world, if you could. But they could take all kinds of choices. So they are young citizens. Last excuse, out. “

“When someone hurts, because you hurt, you have to repair it. Not with tears, not with forgiveness so as not to lose followers in the networks … You have to repair it with actions. So, I propose to you, if you want to think what action would you suggest to repair it. I came up with one, it may not be the best, but it is that you meet face to face, in privacy, with people who suffer from the disease. And get to know them. And let them tell you And you feel what that is, “he clarified.

Later, Nacha assured them that they needed to “get out of that unreality. There are people out there who exist. I think that would be good, if these people who suffer from the disease agreed to do it and you too. I think it would be restorative for everyone. That, to me , I would be satisfied. I have nothing more to say or answer “, closed the artist.

Lola just tried to say a few words: “As much as Nacha won't answer, I want to look her in the eyes and say I'm sorry, sorry,” she said.

Source: Teleshow