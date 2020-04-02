Agent Aunt: When football will be back, Roma will once again make the miner a proposal
Agent footballer of Shakhtar’s Aunt Bueno commented that as Roma boss Paulo Fonseca gave the nod to the transfer of the Brazilian. As it became known, the Romans tried to get my Aunt last year, but the price tag of 50 million euros is scared of the club.
Fonseca was the coach of Shakhtar, when I moved my Aunt. Like it very much Paulo. Roma tried to buy my Aunt last year, but the deal fell through. When football returns, I believe “Roma” will make a new attempt, because Fonseca wants to. Roma have financial power, they can buy as “Juventus”, “inter”, “Milan”.
Despite the crisis, there will be many clubs willing to sell and buy. In the past transfer window we have had many offers, including from “Tottenham” and “Lester”. And they will re-emerge, said Alberto Bueno in an interview Gauchazh.
Shakhtar has 45% of the rights to the Aunt (they cost 10 million euros). 15% owned by the Gremio, and the remaining 40% – to the Aunt and his representative.