Aggression in Limoilou: a suspect arrested for attempted murder
In the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, around 3: 30 am, police had received a call for an altercation between two individuals on the rue Jalobert.
June 4, 2020 13: 02
Marc Allard
The Sun
The Québec police has arrested a man of 34 years for attempted murder following the assault of a man who was stabbed in the Limoilou area.
The victim had suffered several blows to the weapon and it has been transported to a hospital. It does not fear for his life.
The police arrived, the suspect had already fled. Several police officers, including members of the canine unit, scoured the area in the following minutes, but have not been able to locate the suspect. The forensic identification Unit also made on-site.
Conducted by the Module, major crimes, the investigation has led Wednesday to stop the suspect with the emergency response team. The man, 34-year-old is expected to appear today at the palace of justice of Quebec.