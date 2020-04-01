Agrarians of Kharkiv region will buy fuel at discount prices
In the Kharkiv region SBU held a special meeting with representatives of the largest oil trade companies in the region, according to the head of the press center of the SBU in the Kharkiv region Vladyslav Abdul in Facebook.
To ensure food security in the region, the SBU proposed oil trade companies to respond to the proposal of the farmers is relatively more loyal to the mechanism of payment for fuels and lubricants.
The parties agreed on the supply of fuel and lubricants at discounted prices and with deferred payment until harvest. Also discussed practical and legal aspects of such interaction.
“Today, when the state was faced with the spread of the coronavirus that causes economic and social crisis, the agricultural sector is in dire need of support for the sowing. Without exaggeration – this is a matter of national security, the stability of the socio-economic situation in General. And I am very grateful to the business for a responsible civil position”, – said the head of the Kharkiv regional Department of the SBU Roman Dudin.