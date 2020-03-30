Agroexpert: vegetables borsch set expensive due to the seasonal factor
Agricultural market experts predicted the growth of prices for vegetables borsch set at the end of January. This trend intensified in February, and in March the price of vegetables has spurred the epidemic is coronavirus and the resulting disruption in domestic and international logistics, which greatly complicates the delivery of products between countries and inside Ukraine.
According to the project EastFruit, irregular supply of fresh produce throughout the territory of Ukraine for operating a picture mode have a significant influence on the level of wholesale and retail prices in the fruit and vegetable segment. In particular, market participants report that last week significantly increased prices for carrots and beets.
“Most local farmers do not currently agree on the implementation of beetroot cheaper 3-5 UAH./kg ($0,11-0,18 per kg) that an average of 1.5 times more than the previous week. The price of carrots at the moment also increased to 3-5 UAH./kg ($0,11-0,18 per kg) that also gives the average price increase of 1.5 times compared to last week”, – stated in the market overview.
Two weeks ago about a possible increase in the prices of vegetables have been warned by experts of the Ukrainian project business development horticulture UHBDP. According to them, to the present time the producers ran out of harvest last year, many of which have failed to keep in proper quality due to the abnormally warm winter. As noted by the expert for the development of the produce market UHBDP Oleg Kalinin, by the end of the second decade of March the bow was shipped at a price of 12 UAH./kg, whereas three days earlier it wholesale price was only 6$./kg. the same situation is with the garlic: the wholesale price soared from 45 UAH. 50-60 UAH./kg.
“In the storages of Ukraine there are not so many quality bow, because by the beginning of 2020, it exported to Middle East countries, Moldova and Romania,” – said the analysts.
In addition, quarantine measures and fluctuating exchange rates also contributed to the imbalances in the market. As recalled by a member of the Board of the National Bank of Ukraine Vitaliy Shapran, the countries that traditionally are suppliers of vegetables to the Ukrainian market, has restricted exports to maintain a stable situation in their domestic markets. Other experts note that the sharp devaluation of the hryvnia has created favorable conditions for the export of many popular products, causing a deficit in the Ukrainian market – our country, unlike many others, has not imposed any restrictions on food exports to protect their own market. In addition, the pandemic and the measures taken in most countries of the world, has significantly reduced the rate of the international exchange of goods: transport spends a long time in quarantine and disinfection, are formed queues at borders and customs because of additional security measures.
The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has also noticed a significant price change. “In some regions we can see that from the beginning of March, the price of buckwheat grew by more than 50%, millet – by 24%, sugar – by 16%. Significant price rises were recorded in some networks, and for vegetables: almost 60% grew potatoes, doubled up prices of onions and carrots,” – said in the antitrust Department and promised to strengthen control over pricing of product suppliers and retailers.
“We are starting to publicly provide information about the selling prices of manufacturers and suppliers for our distribution network, explained the initiative’s CEO, “ATB” Boris Markov. – On the website of the company “ATB-Market” is already posted the official letters to some suppliers about the revision of prices of products belonging to the category “Vegetables and fruits”, with specific numbers and explanations of reasons. We will continue openly and honestly to inform the public and our customers about the real situation on the market.”
As follows from the letters with quotations of producers, to the supermarket ATB, the increase in selling prices is due to damage of the crop of last year in warehouses.
“In connection with abnormally warm winter and a sharp increase in air temperature in the first half of March 2020 deteriorated the quality of potatoes, appeared and progressed in storage diseases [vegetables]. During the processing and preparation of potatoes for sale exit 1 grade is 41-44% of the total volume of processing at the planned release of 76 to 80%,” – said in a letter to the company “agro-oven” in network “ATB” with the notification about the new selling price of potatoes 14,40 UAH./kg.
And in the official letter received “ATB” from the company “VPK-agro”, reported increases in prices of beets, cabbage and carrots from 4.32 UAH./kg to 7.02 RS./kg “in connection with a large percentage of spoilage, caused by time of storage.”
As follows from the summary table about the price of vegetables on the website of “ATB-Market”, the producers of virtually all components of borsch raised their selling prices, and in some areas the growth is measured by the values of 150% to 180%.