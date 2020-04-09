Air Canada appealed to the wage subsidy
Photo: Jacques Nadeau Le Devoir
The wage subsidy, said Air Canada will “many employees” laid off, and touch “an amount in excess of the employment insurance benefit”.
Hit in the heart like so many other companies in the aviation sector, Air Canada announced Wednesday that it has made an application to the wage subsidy program of the emergency, set up by Ottawa to support businesses whose earnings have fallen by more than 30 %, in order to bring the payroll to thousands of employees were temporarily laid off.
Air Canada, which has about 36,000 employees, has also clarified that the objective of the cost control and deferral of capital expenditure for this year is now $ 750 million, an increase of 50 % compared to what the company had expected previously. The action of the carrier grew from 13% to 18,74 $
“Although our capacity of seats available and our flight operations have declined over 90 % from one day to the next day, we try to keep a maximum of employees during this crisis, and this measure is a great help,” said Air Canada by referring to the wage subsidy, a programme that Ottawa continued Wednesday to make adjustments to improve access for companies. At the end of the month of march, the carrier had resigned himself to lay off 16 500 employees.
The wage subsidy, said Air Canada will “many employees” laid off, and touch ” an amount in excess of the employment insurance benefit, in addition to maintain supplementary health insurance coverage and other benefits, and a closer link with our company for the duration of the program.” The management has indicated that’ once the crisis has passed and the growth in demand, we intend to bring into active service the greatest number of employees possible as we resume a normal exploitation “.
The ability of Air Canada was reduced from 85% to 90%, said the company. The use of the wage subsidy, a program that the federal government has first amounted to $ 71 billion when he presented it, received the support of all the unions of the company, from pilots to flight attendants passing by the customer service and machinists.
Once the crisis has passed and the growth in demand, we intend to bring into active service the greatest number of employees possible that we will resume a normal operation
— Air Canada
Expanded access
In front of numerous opinions according to which the wage subsidy program excluded, unfortunately, from the outset of the thousands of companies that have suffered a decline in revenues less important than that required for access to, Ottawa announced on Wednesday that the threshold is now 15 % for the month of march compared to last year. It remains at 30 % for April and may. In respect of the month used as a reference period, Ottawa also allowed that either the months of January and February 2020.
Several organizations have applauded the announcement, the Conseil du patronat du Québec, to name a few, as that, considering that Ottawa has shown a “prime” in respect of the business community. The canadian Manufacturers and Exporters indicated that the political parties must now push the wheel to pass a law in any speed.
The canadian Union of machinists said on his side that he speaks of the wage subsidy program with ” major airlines “, is limited to not appoint that Air Canada in its press release. WestJet, which has also laid off thousands of employees in recent weeks, has not yet taken a decision, said a spokesman for the Calgary Herald Wednesday.
Flair Airlines, a small carrier flights at discounts based in Edmonton, has also indicated its intention to use the wage subsidy.