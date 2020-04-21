Air Canada has extended by 30 days the suspension of its flights to the United States
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has confirmed Saturday that Canada would continue to restrict non-essential travel south of the border.
Air Canada announced Tuesday it was canceling all flights to the United States until may 21, after that Ottawa has extended by 30 days of the closing of its border with its neighbor.
The largest air carrier in the country has stated that it would not be to change fees for affected customers.
Since mid-march, Air Canada reduced its capacity by more than 90 %, canceling thousands of flights because of the border closure and the decline in the demand for travel.
The border was first closed on march 21 due to the pandemic of COVID-19.
Air Canada has clarified that it planned to resume service to the United States on 22 may, “subject to government restrictions subsequent”.