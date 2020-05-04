Air Canada has recorded losses of c $ 1.05 billion in the 1st quarter of 2020
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The operations of Air Canada have been decimated by the travel restrictions imposed by a multitude of governments around the world.
The pandemic of the novel coronavirus has had disastrous consequences on the results of the first quarter of 2020 Air Canada.
The carrier reported on Monday that it has incurred losses of $ 1.05 billion during the first three months of the year, while a year earlier it had posted a net profit of 345 million.
The company recorded in the most recent quarter with an operating loss of 433 million compared to an operating profit of $ 127 million in the first quarter of 2019.
The operations of Air Canada have been decimated by the travel restrictions imposed by a multitude of governments around the world.
The president and chief executive officer of Air Canada, Calin Rovinescu, notes that the first quarter results reflect the severity and brutality of the impact that the pandemic COVID-19 on the company. It reminds us that the effects of the coronavirus began to be felt throughout the global airline industry at the end of January, with the suspension of services to China by number of carriers, including Air Canada.
The incidence has increased considerably in the month of march due to the measures of distance-physical, mandatory, restrictions of movement without precedent imposed by governments, as well as the termination of the economic activity in various countries.
Air Canada is taking advantage of the unveiling of its first-quarter results to announce that it will be ahead of the removal of 79 of its older aircraft to reduce its fleet and reduce its costs and its carbon footprint.