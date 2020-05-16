Air Canada will sack her 20 000 employees
Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images / Agence France-Presse
The Montreal based company has been spending significant sums of money since mid-march that it expects to have even less passengers between April and June.
Air Canada plans to lay off at least 20,000 employees, while the pandemic COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc in the air transport industry.
As of 7 June, the layoffs will affect more than half of the 38,000 employees, said the carrier.
This decision comes in a context of border closures and containment measures that have stifled the demand for travel, which has prompted Air Canada to be nailed to the ground approximately 225 aircraft and reduce the flying ability of 95 %.
“So we made today the very painful decision to reduce our activities according to forecasts, which means, unfortunately, a compression of our workforce from 50 to 60 percent,” said the airline in a message sent Friday night.
“We estimate that approximately 20,000 people will be affected “, she added in another communication.
The layoffs will affect at least 19 000 employees — half of current payroll — and the number could rise up to 22 800 people affected.
The cuts follow the announcement made by Air Canada in march to lay off nearly half of its workforce in the framework of a cost-reduction program. The carrier subsequently re-employed approximately 16 500 flight attendants, mechanics and agents of the customer service layoff in April under the wage subsidy emergency in Canada, but has not committed to seek federal assistance beyond the 6 June.
To minimize the number of layoffs, Air Canada will ask the flight attendants to reduce their hours, take a leave of absence of up to two years or to resign and still retain travel privileges, according to an internal note sent to members of the canadian Union of public employees (CUPE) on Thursday evening and that The canadian Press has obtained a copy.
The note indicates that the SCFP is in discussions with Air Canada regarding the maintenance of the wage subsidy federal.
“We know that this news is not what we expected,” says the note signed by the president of the component of the Air Canada CUPE and two other union leaders.
“The reality is that the COVID-19 greatly reduced the demand for air travel in the last few months and in the foreseeable future. As a result, no one can deny that we are dealing with the largest surplus of cabin crew in our history. “
The airline did not respond directly to questions aimed to know if it would apply for the wage subsidy emergency of Canada, Ottawa was recently extended until August.
The grant program, which allowed employees of which 6 800 flight attendants — to be re-hired last month, covers 75% of the hourly wage for a normal worker, or up to 847 $ per week. The vast majority of these employees are, however, stayed at home, because the operations are almost at a standstill.
Although Air Canada does not contribute to most of the salaries of its employees, the airline has continued to pay amounts for pension plans and benefits, cash flows, ongoing negative at a company that has lost more than a billion dollars in the last quarter.
Although the traffic is expected to resume shortly before the end of the year, the p.-d. g. of Air Canada, Calin Rovinescu, said last week that the recovery will be slow, with at least three years of income below the average.