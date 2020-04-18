Air passengers must be in possession of a mask from Monday
Photo: Andrej Ivanov The canadian Press
The passengers of all flights departing from or arriving to an airport in canada will be required to demonstrate that they have a mask for non-medical or a cover face at the time of boarding.
The air passenger will now have to be fitted with a mask for non-medical or “cover face” to travel, otherwise they might be denied access on board.
From Monday, travellers will be “invited” to cover nose and mouth when it is impossible to keep at a distance from others, as well as to the control points of airports where the agents cannot maintain the social distancing of two meters, said Friday the federal ministry of Transport in a press release. They will also need to cover the nose and mouth if an employee of the air carrier so requests.
The passengers of all flights departing from or arriving to an airport in canada will therefore have to demonstrate that they have a mask for non-medical or a cover face at the time of boarding, without which they will not be allowed to continue their journey.
Air Canada has also confirmed Friday to make mandatory the wearing of the covers-face to its customers and its crews, stressing that it was” a measure of extra protection that it had already recommended “.
This requirement will apply to different locations in canadian airports, during boarding and the flight, in the circumstances that the staff of Air Canada deems to be incompatible with the detachment physics, said the carrier in a news release.
It will be asked the passenger to lower their covers-face to facilitate the verification of their identity to the registration, as required by the canadian regulation, said Air Canada.
On board, guests are required to wear their covers-face.
Customers can bring their own covers-face, which can be a scarf or any other article of similar fabric.
The medical masks continue to be reserved for front-line workers.
On ferries and ships, travelers are invited to wear masks for non-medical or cover-faces ” as much as possible “, when they cannot adhere to the social distancing, said the federal ministry of Transport. Passengers may be denied boarding if they refuse to comply with the directives of the ocean carrier.
In the train, the bus or the coach, the passengers are also “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask non-medical or cover-face ” as much as possible “. The operator of these modes of transportation may require passengers to cover their nose and mouth when social distancing is not possible.
These measures, announced Friday by the federal minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, will come into force next Monday at noon.
“Canadians should continue to follow public health recommendations and stay at home if possible, first reminded the minister Garneau in a statement. However, if you must travel, wear a cover-face is another measure that you can take to protect those around you, especially when it is impossible to comply with the guidelines on physical separation. “
The administrative head of the public health agency of Canada, Theresa Tam, said on 6 April that the wearing of a mask a non-medical or cover the face, the nose and the mouth was finally another way to prevent the contamination of people and areas through the respiratory droplets that are produced when social distancing is difficult. Dr. Tam pointed out that asymptomatic persons were able to transmit the new coronavirus.
The mask non-medical does not, however, an effective way to prevent oneself from being infected. The authorities also recall that the current practices of public health and hygiene, such as social distancing and frequent hand washing remain the most effective methods to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
