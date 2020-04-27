Air quality: free consultation during the containment
April 25, 2020
Updated April 26, 2020 4h19
Air quality: free consultation during the containment
Raphaëlle Plant
The Sun
You have any questions or concerns in connection with the indoor air quality, moisture or mold in your home? The quebec-based company Group SolAirEau, specializing in the detection and laboratory analysis of mold in the air and on the surface, provides a free consultation service, by phone, for the duration of the confinement.
The Montreal-based company notes that a field sampling and laboratory analysis allow a precise diagnosis, but the advice of its experts in the prevention of mold may, however, give a good helping hand.
You can call at 514 509-5283 ext 229 or send an e-mail describing the situation (with photos if possible) in the info@solaireau.ca.
Info : solaireau.ca