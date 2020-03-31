Airbnb has allocated $ 250 million in compensation for landlords
Service rental housing Airbnb has allocated $ 250 million to help the owners because of cancellation – the money is not charged from the guests.
If the booking is made prior to March 14, inclusive, and the arrival falls in the period from March 14 to may 31, 2020, then:
- Guests can get a full refund in connection with the pandemic coronavirus.
- From the Fund for Airbnb hosts to provide the owners of apartments of 25% of the amount they would have received in accordance with the standard cancellation rules. For example, if the normal cancellation was supposed to be 400 $, the company will transfer 100 $.
- If the owners are entitled to the payment, at the beginning of April the company will send the details by email. Further payments from the Fund will be made monthly.
- The rules also apply to previous reservations, including cancelled after March 14.
The company asked owners and guests to review the reservation issued not later than 14 March, with an arrival date after 31 may, and either cancel or confirm them.
All bookings made after March 14 are subject to the usual rules of cancellation, COVID-19 and will not be considered as a valid reason for the cancellation.