Airlines must refund their customers, the vote of the national Assembly
Photo: Nathan Denette, The canadian Press
Together, Air Canada and Air Transat have 3,409 billion dollarrs “silver ringing” in their chests.
Québec considers that the situation has gone on long enough : airlines must reimburse their customers as they have done elsewhere in the world.
The national Assembly has passed a motion Thursday, asking the canadian government to ” order the airlines […] allow customers whose trips have been cancelled due to the current pandemic to get a refund “.
The motion was presented by the member of parliament for the Parti québécois (PQ), Véronique Hivon and adopted unanimously without debate. After the vote, the PQ has demanded that she be sent to the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, as well as to other leaders of the federal parties and the group Option consommateurs.
The issue of repayment of the customers of the major airlines unleashes the passions on the social networks since the beginning of the pandemic, but never the government of Québec had not taken a position on that clear.
The government house leader, Simon Jolin-Barrette, said Thursday the House of commons that his government was “in favour” of a refund. “It is fundamental, he said. It is necessary to find a mechanism that will ensure that Quebecers are reimbursed. “
He acknowledged that Quebec had committed “several hundred dollars” in the purchase of plane tickets for travel abroad, money ” hard earned “, according to him.
The minister of Economy, Pierre Fitzgibbon, has issued some caveats. The airlines are under federal jurisdiction, while the travel agencies are provincial. It should not be put in danger these small businesses, he argued, claiming to seek a ” balance “.
Last week, the federal minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, had pleaded that the airlines lived moments ” very, very difficult.” Canadian air carriers have until now preferred to grant credits to a trip to their clients rather than to pay for it.
Together, Air Canada and Air Transat have 3,409 billion dollarrs “silver ringing” in their coffers, said Thursday the spokesman of the Quebec liberal Party (QLP), for the protection of consumers, Lise Thériault.
“They are not too much trouble, there, she exclaimed. The money, it’s there, it has not disappeared. […] It is shameful. When a refund ? “
Ms. Thériault has been reported that most of the clients in quebec have purchased airline tickets with their credit cards, and they now find themselves having to pay interest to over 20 % for trips that they will never have.