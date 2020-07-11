Airport of Montreal in a time of COVID: travelers say not to be worried about
If some complain that there are too few people wearing the mask in the shops of the metropolis or in the subway, at the airport, everyone has one: those that leave as those that arrive, as well as all employees, regardless of their employment: security, construction, maintenance, or flight attendants.
Stéphanie Marin
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — If there is a place where everyone is wearing the mask, and adhere to the guidelines, it is up to Trudeau airport in Montreal: the employees of the airlines such as cafes under the covers-face, just like the passengers. These say they are also satisfied with the security measures and are not afraid to catch the COVID-19 in vol.
Tuesday, around noon, the area of the check-in desks in one of the busiest airports in the country, that of Montreal, was strangely empty, but the security officers were visible. The list of flights of the day was short compared to one month of summer vacation the usual.
Passengers must have a mask to board a plane and they are encouraged to wear as much as possible. It is also a requirement in the aircraft and the airport when the measures of distancing physics are not possible, according to the directives of Transport Canada.
The airport of Montréal has decreed that wearing a mask or covering the face is mandatory “at any time” in the terminal and in the shuttle parking lot.
An employee of the café Java U of the terminal, Bekim Devaja, confirms that the passengers comply with the rules.
The people they met in the airport said they did not fear to catch the COVID-19 in flight, even if this week, it was revealed that people infected by the coronavirus have taken of aircraft – domestic and international flights including to Montreal.
Simon Chayet was Tuesday in The James Bay area, where he has earned a contract. The young man is not worried: “the safety measures, it could not be better”.
A young woman was returning to her home in North Carolina: no trace of anxiety in it, not more than for this couple in late thirties, who was going on vacation to the Îles-de-la-Madeleine: they are the same that the authorities are too much.
A lady blonde who was going to see his family in Alberta says he was reassured by his travel agent that he stated, inter alia, “that the planes are safer than hospitals.”
“Everyone wears a mask, she said before going to register. And everybody respects the social distancing, but that’s easy, since there was hardly anyone in the airport”.
She was waiting to see how this would unfold in the plane.
A doctor who was on vacation in France was deemed impeccable the measures taken in the airport to prevent the contagion, but was still a little worried. It will not be possible to keep his distance during the flight, ” said Dr. Jacques Ricard, and the surgical mask has its limits.
“It’s going to be hell”, he explained about his theft of more than six hours.
Of course, it is conceivable that those who are most concerned about catching the COVID-19 are not in an airport, ready to board a plane.
Arrival in Quebec
As to those who arrived in québec after a flight, they were well aware of the instructions.
In the finish area, normally crowded with people waiting for their loved ones with banners and balloons, there was not a cat: this section of the airport is prohibited.
Those who disembarked their flights were all wearing the mask. And they all spontaneously said that they were going to be put in quarantine for 14 days: they were well aware of the directive.
Moreover, the people met on Tuesday did not arrive to the tourism of Quebec residing in the United States were going to see sick relatives, and others arrived from Germany to join their families in Quebec.
They were not bothered of this obligation: “I have good books”, has dropped this man arriving from Frankfurt. Another had not seen his wife and children for months because of the COVID, and was very happy to be back: mattered little to him, the quarantine preventive.
They, too, have considered the precautions taken on the flight adequate: there were a lot of empty places in the plane and the “officers of the board have the air of nurses”, has blagué a man.
Eric Paré has returned from Florida. He found that his flight back was much more secure than the one that took the United States two weeks ago. Even if it was just a test for the COVID – negative – he knew that he must still isolate themselves at home.
Lucette Gignac, 72 years old, was not concerned about Tuesday, even if there had been no space between the seats in his vol.
On one of Francine Veredo-Piet, there was only one person per row of seats. The woman resides in Florida, but came to the country to see his elderly mother, and would go his forty days with his sister, in the meantime, she explained.
If some airlines had announced that they were going to keep one empty seat between each of their passengers, several of which are since reneged on this decision.
Several travelers met in the arrival area have mentioned that the authorities took their contact information so you can contact them quickly if an infected person had taken the same flight they.