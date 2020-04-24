Alan Yang : the four women to a man
Alan Yang has been fortunate that her first feature-length film to be distributed by Netflix.
April 10, 2020
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Alan Yang has taken his time before his first feature-length film, but it has not turned thumbs : director and screenwriter of the cult series Parks and Recreation, as well as creator and producer of the hugely successful Master of None, which has allowed him to become the first American of asian descent in history to win an Emmy, in 2016. For Tigertail, however, he abandoned the register of the comedy to the poignant, the family drama, largely based on his father. The Sun was joined at his home in Los Angeles for the release of the film and discuss Parasite, the influence of Wong Kar-wai, diversity on-screen…
Q In some way, given the context of the pandemic, you are lucky that Tigertail is to be found on Netflix rather than in the dining room?
R We are incredibly lucky, even if we were to have a simultaneous release in the dining room. I hope that the film will bring people a little comfort and help them to stay at home.
Q Tigertail is, obviously, a feature film very personal, telling about the journey of Pin-Jui, a man who leaves the woman he loves to climb in the social scale immigrant in the United States. What is autobiographical and what is fiction?
R The story is inspired by my family, especially my father, who immigrated from Taiwan in difficult conditions with my mother. I’m inspired to write, after having discussed it with them and my sister, but there is a lot of fiction. I especially tried to do my best to incorporate the emotional truth of their journey and integrate it into a story that I wanted to be irresistible, entertaining and rich in emotions.
Q In this personal narrative, what are the elements that make it universal in your opinion?
R there are so many. Of course, this is the story of an American of asian origin who had immigrated, but it deals with the themes of love, passion, regret, links, filial, honesty and vulnerability. This is the whole question of communication and how people have to cope with it, including the fact that the force is not always in the stoa, but sometimes there is courage in vulnerability and honesty with the ones you love.
Q Pin-Jui leaves behind him the woman of his dreams because he wants to ensure his mother a better retirement. It is a sacrifice that will cost him dearly…
R Yes. At bottom, this is a film about four women, the most important of his life — his mother, the woman he loves, the one that mary and her daughter, and how his relationship with each reflect a part of his personality.
Q You would have been able to explore the relationship father-son, but you opted for father-daughter. Why have chosen Angela as an alter ego?
R Angela is a combination of my sister and me. I found that there was a beautiful symmetry in its relationship with four women. In addition, there was an element found in many families, not just asian, where the girls get the smaller end of the stick. It is a form of commentary on the issue and the fact that the boys darlings are in for a treat as the girls have less easy. Like in my family. Life is not always fair (laughter).
Pin-Jui in a relationship inconsistent with his daughter Angela.
Netflix
Q Tigertail comes at a good time, after the great success of public and criticism of The farewell (The Farewell) and Parasite and its multiple Oscars. Is it that you believe that your feature will get more interest?
R I could not be more pleased that his films exist. This was not the case four years ago when I started to write this play (laughter). I didn’t even know if I’d make it to the turn. The people did not do films like that. I feel very fortunate that these films that I love that have achieved so much success. And Parasite have demonstrated to me that people were beginning to be a little more comfortable with the sub-titles. And Roma, a masterpiece, that the spectators should not be put off because there’s a bit of reading to do. Let’s be honest : Tigertail uses three languages : English, mandarin and taiwanese. But it is a question of authenticity.
Q do You consider yourself a film buff?
R It comes! I haven’t attended a film school. For some time, I’m in the mode of catching up. I see all the Bergman, Godard, Truffaut, Antonioni… I’m learning. In the development of Tigertail, I have watched movies taiwanese, Edward Yang, Hou Hsiao-hsien; japanese and also the chinese, Wong Kar-wai, [Yasujirō] Ozu…
Q Speaking of Wong Kar-wai, the sequences are very sensual and colourful, where we can see Pin-Jui in the early twenties with his flame Yuan made me think of In the Mood for Love. Was this an influence?
R It is the highest compliment that one can make me. It is a source of inspiration huge : this film is in my flesh. It is one of the best films ever made. For the preparation of Tigertail, I took pictures on my phone of the classics that I watched on my tv for later review : In the Mood for Love, the tree of life, of Tarkovsi… You borrow of the best! (laughter)
Some of the sequences between the Pin-Jui and his flame Yuan remind us of the classic In the Mood for Love (2000) Wong Kar-wai.
Netflix
Q in Addition to aesthetic influence, you have played with the temporal structure rather than provide a narrative in chronological order. Why?
R Some say that my film is like an impressionist painting. I think it is a good way to see it. The [painters] of the impressionists painted the same scene at different times and it became timeless. With the flashbacks in this film, it is as if this was not 100% real, as a daydream. We have filmed in 16 mm, to the grain, and the saturation of the colors, to the greens and cyans… which leads us to ask questions about [Pin-Jui] : was it really like that or these are his memories, which are echoed in the reality? He had an approach that was intentional to convey the emotions by the round-trip where the memories become more present in his life than what is occurring in the present.
Q We touched on the issue of diversity all the time. You have started your career within the team of the comedy cult- Parks and Recreation (2009-2015, with Amy Poehler, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari…), which I believe has opened many minds to the diversity. Do you believe in?
R Yes. When we look at the distribution, it was very diversified and with a wide variety of characters — which brings a greater range of perspectives. When you have those, you can address the issues of diversity, race heritage and all that. We have accomplished a lot since 5, 10, 15 years… there is still a lot to do, but we have made progress!