Alarming Situation at the Auberge aux Trois Pignons: reinforcements will be sent
The degradation of the health care and hygiene are provided to residents of the Auberge aux Trois Pignons force the CIUSSS to deploy even more resources in the private institution for elderly people of Beauport.
27 July, 2020 19: 29
Jean-François Néron
The Sun
On Monday, the CIUSSS in the National Capital announced the shipment of a dozen additional resources : doctors, nurses, orderlies. They are in addition to 35 professionals called upon to pitch the 11th of July, the date of the outbreak of the COVID-19, which has infected 21 users, 7 staff members and caused three deaths.
The same morning, dr. Karyne Cordeau and a medical colleague had sounded the alarm to the newspaper The Sun. They describe the place as ” the middle of the most dysfunctional in which they have worked. The two women state that “in case of choking with food, deterioration of wounds, poor management of diabetes, repeated falls, stays on the ground for extended care and hygiene neglected.” They said they fear for the safety of residents. The establishment comprises a total of 97 units.
ALSO READ : Two doctors are sounding the alarm about the situation at the Auberge aux Trois Pignons
Finally, the physicians reported to have developed the same balance sheet to the authorities of the CIUSSS without having any satisfactory answer. She finally arrived on Monday.
“It is in action since the first case of COVID reported on 11 July. It has climbed quickly to 20 cases in a few days. Today, the situation is under control”, stressed from the outset, Nancy Drouin, deputy director of the Support to the autonomy of the elders of the CIUSSS of the National Capital. There are currently 50 workers per day, that is 15 more than at the start. It can vary, but it adjusts to the needs”, she adds.
Ms. Drouin explained that the Auberge aux Trois Pignons is a private residence, that provides some health care to its customers through a certification CIUSSS. When the COVID is appeared, several staff members have deserted the places. None of the doctors usually attached to the institution volunteered to lend a hand in times of pandemic. This part of the problem has been reported to the Directorate of professional care of the CIUSSS. The situation was that the residents, including those who are not infected, have suffered from a lack of care.
“We arrived in an environment that is autonomous in her practice. On site, we found that there were issues other than the COVID. It should compensate for the lack of staff to tasks such as the laundry and the kitchen that we don’t know,” says the DG assistant.
On Tuesday, a communications team will link with the family of the residents, many of whom are concerned about. A phone line will be reserved.
Ms. Drouin promises that the addition of staff at the hostel do not put at risk of care elsewhere in the network. All the people who go there as reinforcements do so on a voluntary basis.
Finally, the certification of the establishment is not in question for the moment. “Our goal is to resolve the situation. I can’t tell you if the differences will be served on the owner.”
“Despite the context of pandemic, in spite of the scarcity of personnel, I can testify to our determination to provide our residents with the best care. Already, with the addition of personnel by the CIUSSS, this has greatly improved the situation and our capacity to respond to this context” exceptional”, a fact know by e-mail, Guy Lemay, owner of the Inn. We never spared on the quality of care. We never lésinerons on the well-being of our residents.”