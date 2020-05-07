Alberta suspends other measures in oil sands monitoring
A site of the oil sands development near Fort McMurray, Alberta.
May 6, 2020
Updated to 18h56
Bob Weber
The Canadian Press
EDMONTON — The Régie de l’énergie Alberta has suspended several environmental monitoring requirements for businesses that operate in the oil sands.
These suspensions have been granted because of the public health problems raised by the pandemic COVID-19. The decision, made earlier this week, has an impact on the activities of Imperial Oil, Suncor, Syncrude and Canadian Natural Resources.
This is in addition to the previous relief measures put in place by the minister of Environment of Alberta, Jason Nixon, who was suspended earlier in the obligation of industry to report any incident.
Large companies are not required to test the groundwater and surface water to less contamination which would occur in the environment. They also have a greater obligation to leaks of methane, an important greenhouse gas, or to monitor the wildlife and birds.
The monitoring and research in the wetlands are suspended until further order, and the water that escapes from ponds storm water must be analyzed.
The programmes of air quality have also been greatly reduced, which affects the territory of the First Nation, Fort McKay, as well as many other conditions laid down in the operating licences of companies. Some programs are set to resume by the end of September, but for most others, it is not known the date of restart expected.
On request only
The spokesperson for the Régie de l’énergie Alberta, Shawn Roth, maintains, however, that companies should continue to collect most of the information as before — even if they are not required to disclose it now to the government.
“The monitoring and supervision by the operators and the board is continuing to ensure that activities are conducted responsibly and safely, and in each installation,” he wrote. He adds that companies must be able to provide on request the most current data to the board.
For example, ” says Mr. Roth, the oil companies must maintain their supervision of the dams and ensure the effectiveness of their “scare birds” near the tailings ponds. Imperial Oil has also revealed this week that 50 birds died after landing on its tailings ponds.
Shawn Roth believes that these suspensions may remain in effect as long as there will be emergency orders related to the COVID-19, under the public health Act. Some of these measures have for the moment come to an end on 30 September.
Earlier this week, the federal government has granted extra time to the industry to report its greenhouse gas emissions. The expected data for June 1, will be transmitted no later than July 31.
Review the decision
The chief of the first nation, Athabasca Chipewyan, Allan Adam, complains that the Régie had not consulted the local communities before taking such a decision.
“The monitoring and protection of the environment are critical components of the operating activities of the oil sands, which should never be regarded as optional”, has he supported by way of a press release.
“We ask the Régie de l’énergie Alberta to immediately revise this decision and to identify means by which surveillance can be maintained while protecting workers and the environment,” says chief Adam.
Shaun Fluker, professor of law at the University of Calgary, following the regulation of oil, considers that the list of exemptions is pretty closely modeled on the wish list of the traditional canadian Association of petroleum producers.
“One begins to believe that the pandemic is being used as an opportunity to grant a reprieve that would never have been considered acceptable in normal times.”
Professor Fluker argues that this decision cancels in practice the environmental laws of Alberta, because their application depends on the data of voluntary monitoring of the industry.
Other observers were also stunned by the exemptions. For Keith Stewart, of Greenpeace Canada, “it is as if we were to withdraw the battery in your smoke detector so that you can get a good night’s sleep”.
To his knowledge, no other State in the world would have suspended all environmental protections during the pandemic, including the United States of Donald Trump.