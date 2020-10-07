The president presented the National Defense Fund (Fondef) that will allocate in 2021 an amount of 400 million dollars, assigned to the development of the productive apparatus of the Armed Forces. He said it was the defense minister's idea.

President Alberto Fernández today led the official presentation ceremony of the National Defense Fund (Fondef) at the Navales Dársena Norte Shipyard (Tandanor), in the southern channel of the Port of Buenos Aires.

“We were able to manufacture cars, each of their parts and even airplanes, how are we not going to be able to stand up and enhance all that historic effort,” said the president.

In addition, he added that we must look forward, because now “we have a future projection that we did not have before.”

The activity also included the participation of the Minister of Defense, Agustín Rossi . The law that established the Defense Fund, promulgated last week by the Government, will allow the State to have an amount of 400 million dollars in 2021, which will be assigned to the development of the productive apparatus of the Armed Forces .

