Estanislao Fernández has drawn attention to the newspaper Der Bund which published a note entitled: “Drag-Queen and presidential son.” In it, he highlights the character of the 25-year-old, his relationship with the president and his role in “keeping the drag culture alive” in Argentina's harsh quarantine.

An extensive profile of Estanislao Fernández was published in the newspaper Der Bund. "Drag-Queen and presidential son" is the title of the note that came out in the paper version and also on the online portal. There, Dyzhy's son Alberto Fernández tells the story and the role he plays in the LGBTIQ community.

The relationship between Sweden and Argentina was remarkably stressed during the pandemic by comparisons made by the Argentine president. However, the figure of Estanislao Fernández has attracted attention in the Nordic country and helped to leave behind the risks. Anyway, in the note published in Der Bund , they talk about the iron “blockade” that was applied as a quarantine in Argentina and they highlight the role of Estanislao in defense of drag culture. ” Dyhzy uses his privileged position to keep drag culture alive at this time as well,” says the text signed by journalist Elias Dehnen.

" Estanislao Fernández , the 25-year-old son of Argentine President Alberto Fernández, is better known as Drag-Queen Dyhzy . With more than 340,000 followers on Instagram, he is an icon in the Argentine drag world," the note published this Wednesday begins. "The Argentine government has enforced one of the toughest blockades in Latin America," he adds, adding that "that is why the drag scene is particularly affected: paid performances take place mainly in queer establishments, whose doors are still closed. ".

In this context, he underlines the role of Dyhzy, as an example he puts as an example that as a DJ he performs every Friday in the series of parties “Ah but last night” in full drag frame. “You can join the virtual party through a zoom room and a live feature on Instagram,” he maintains.

But he clarifies that “to date, however, this has not had a positive effect on the state public funding of the scene: The visibility of the presidential son has not changed much in the precarious financial situation of many drag artists.”

In addition, he takes a tour of the artistic background of Estanislao Fernández and narrates that his first passion was drawing. “He studied graphic design and illustration at a university in Buenos Aires, where his photographic work 'The power of makeup' was awarded,” explains Der Bund and dedicates a paragraph to the young man's fanaticism for anime.

“Estanislao also excels creatively in cosplay. He is an avid fan of anime and manga comics and imitates his favorite characters with elaborate costumes, wigs and makeup,” the author highlights and then recounts the young man's more routine facet. “Apart from his commitments in the world of drag and cosplay, Estanislao's workday is less different: he works for an insurance company.”