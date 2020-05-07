Aldo protects himself from his creditors, and announced a restructuring
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The company has pointed out that the retail industry is already experiencing difficulties before the crisis, current health, and that she had to make rapid and substantial changes in recent years.
The Aldo Group has announced Thursday, will be placed under the protection of the Act creditors arrangement companies (CCAA), the pandemic COVID-19 having exerted too great a pressure on its operations and its cash flows.
The superior Court of Quebec has granted the chain stores of shoes, a general stay of proceedings the initial 10 days, which may be extended as needed. The firm Ernst & Young has been appointed as controller.
Aldo has asked a similar protection in the United States and is preparing to do it in Switzerland, said the company.
All brands of the group, Aldo, Boutique Spring, and Globo, will continue their activities during the procedure. Their Internet sites are currently operational and their physical stores closed due to the pandemic, will re-open their doors gradually according to the instructions of local health authorities.
The Aldo Group has pointed out that the retail industry is already experiencing difficulties before the crisis, current health, and that he had had to make rapid and substantial changes in recent years. The pressure due to the pandemic has, however, had the top on its ” huge progress “.
In a press release, the company explained that it would ” put in place a restructuring plan is complete for the organization as a whole “, without more precision.
“We firmly believe that we will be back in full force, following the use of the CCAA and after the pandemic COVID-19, which is a huge challenge for Aldo,” said the president-general director of the company, David Bensadoun.
“The company will recover from this situation stronger and well-positioned to continue as the leader of the fashion industry “, he added.