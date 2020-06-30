Alessia Cara shines for Juno
The canadian Press
Alexandra Strelinski won the award for instrumental Album of the year, while Alessia Cara has been the artist of the most rewarded during the Juno awards broadcast 2020.
Containment requires, the biggest night in canadian music industry was held virtually on Monday.
The gala lasted a little over 90 minutes, and Juno were distributed at a historical rate, with 42 trophies will be given.
This is Alessia Cara, 23-year-old, who shone the most, winning three statuettes, including Album of the year, pop Album of the year and Songwriter of the year for The Loaves of Growing.
The pianist Alexandra Stréliski has won his first Juno award for instrumental Album of the year with Inscape. She was also nominated for the Juno for Album of the year and one of the Revelation of the year.
Dominique Fils-Aimé has won the award for vocal jazz Album of the year to Stay Tuned! while Jacques Kuba-Séguin walked away with the statuette for jazz Album of the year for Migration.
For their part, The Praises have won the award for francophone Album of the year.
Other highlights include Shawn Mendes, a two-time winner, who has been selected as Artist of the year. Senorita, his duet with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello, has earned the title of Single of the year, making him the first artist to win this award for three consecutive years.
The pop singer Avril Lavigne has delighted the public choice award, which is decided by viewers, for the second consecutive year and third time in his career.
Sense of urgency social
The ceremony Monday was also imbued with a sense of social urgency.
Some presenters indicated the need to make more space for artists, blacks, aboriginals, and other minority groups.
The host of CBC Radio’s Odario Williams, who is also a member of the collective hip-hop, Grand Analog, has mentioned several shortcomings of the Juno Awards.
He noted that it took 15 years after the first ceremony in 1970 before the artists soul and reggae are included in the list of categories, so that it is only in 1991 that the first recording award rap award was presented to Maestro Fresh Wes.
“I have to thank the artists, black canadians and aboriginal 70’s, 80’s and 90’s who are true pioneers in the growth of our musical landscape”, he said, referring to Liberty Silver was the first black woman to win a Juno award in 1985.
Although the organizers of the gala have made efforts to improve diversity in recent years, president Allan Reid acknowledged that there was still much to do.