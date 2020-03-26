Alexander Ponomarev has published the archive

The photo captures the moment with their first performance of the artist.

Ukrainian singer Alexander Ponomarev, who previously sang the hit Oleg Vinnik “Volchitsa”, published archival photos from his first show.

46-year-old singer said that it happened at the wedding of his sister Irina. At that time, Alexander was still in school and had no experience in the speeches.

“Miy Perche vid on stage phone headphone, meni years 12 -13 , wedding mo Sestri Rini, spav pisnyu “earth in a window” – wrote the artist in Instagram.

Fans Ponomarev touched the idol’s photo and in the comments under the post, they said that the son of the singer is very similar to him in childhood.

“Your son, as for me, very mom like, but the “baby” photo, You and your son one face”; “Very similar with my son!!)”; “And now just say:your son looks like you!”; “SOSM molodi on thepersonal Sasha SOSM not similar. But all life ti Krasen only for Homo!”; “Sinocom Your copy of the just”; “With Sasha, the younger one’s face” – wrote fans under the.