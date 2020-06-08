Alexandra Paquette: of archère to beneficiaries attendant
Failing to be able to shoot in competitions in the coming months, Alexandra Paquette responds to the call of the government to become a patient care attendant.
June 7, 2020 20h53
Updated at 23h46
Martin Comtois
The Right
Alexandra Paquette is part of the 79 000 people who have submitted so far to their name in the accelerated training program launched by Quebec. Remains to be seen if the vice-world champion, the youngest of 2017 in archery will be held.
“My grand-mother was a nurse. My grandmother was one too. And me I study in this moment for the future,” emphasizes the young woman’s 19-year-old, who grew up in Quyon.
Paquette has just completed the first of three years on the benches of school, cégep Heritage in nursing care, maintaining an average mark of 84 % in fall and winter. She dreams of working one day in his hometown of Pontiac and not leave like many other young adults.
The student-athlete was staring at the hospital in Shawville where she would like to eventually have a career.
“I see how there is a lack of staff,” she said.
“I love biology and I love the interactions between the patient and the nurse. I also love my community. It is a mixture of all this that I would like to work there.”
The pandemic would have been able to change his choice of career. On the contrary. She came to commit it.
“With the COVID-19, there are more than ever a need for nurses. I am a little disappointed that I have not started my nursing studies a year earlier. Maybe I would already be able to give back to the community, says Paquette.