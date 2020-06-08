Alexandra Paquette: of archère to beneficiaries attendant

Failing to be able to shoot in competitions in the coming months, Alexandra Paquette responds to the call of the government to become a patient care attendant.

June 7, 2020 20h53

Updated at 23h46

Martin Comtois

The Right

Failing to be able to shoot in competitions in the coming months, a archère of the Ottawa answers the call of the government to become a patient care attendant.

Alexandra Paquette is part of the 79 000 people who have submitted so far to their name in the accelerated training program launched by Quebec. Remains to be seen if the vice-world champion, the youngest of 2017 in archery will be held.

“My grand-mother was a nurse. My grandmother was one too. And me I study in this moment for the future,” emphasizes the young woman’s 19-year-old, who grew up in Quyon.

Paquette has just completed the first of three years on the benches of school, cégep Heritage in nursing care, maintaining an average mark of 84 % in fall and winter. She dreams of working one day in his hometown of Pontiac and not leave like many other young adults.

The student-athlete was staring at the hospital in Shawville where she would like to eventually have a career.

“I see how there is a lack of staff,” she said.

“I love biology and I love the interactions between the patient and the nurse. I also love my community. It is a mixture of all this that I would like to work there.”

The pandemic would have been able to change his choice of career. On the contrary. She came to commit it.

“With the COVID-19, there are more than ever a need for nurses. I am a little disappointed that I have not started my nursing studies a year earlier. Maybe I would already be able to give back to the community, says Paquette.

Alexandra Paquette

Courtesy

“In the meantime, I hope that I will be chosen as an attendant to the beneficiaries.”

During his confinement at his parents’, the archère has been able to continue to refine the technique to the compound bow. A target has even been recently installed in it.

“I’m lucky. There is a small hill on the corner of the field, which offers a bit of protection,” she says.

“I would say that I was even able to practice more than before since the beginning of it all.”

But it remains that nothing can replace the pleasure and the challenge of the competitions.

Double gold medallist at the Canada Games in 2019, Alexandra Paquette would have been a favorite this summer at the canadian championships. It will continue to prepare for the world junior championships 2021, which would take place in Australia.

“But it is difficult to recreate in training the pressure found in the competition. This is not the same atmosphere.”

Paquette is not known when she will be able to draw against opponents. Because the measures of distance might pose a problem in some places.

“It depends on the terrain. Time and time again we are glued one against the other. You’ll find 2.5 persons to pull in every meter.”

In the meantime, the hope of the archery canada can take advantage of a new financial aid. It is part of the 21 stock exchanges in the 11th edition of the scholarship programme in The Capital within the Foundation for athletic excellence of Quebec.

He was handed a cheque of$ 4000, last week.

Two other athletes from the region, the figure skater Joseph Phan, of Aylmer, and the-country skier Katherine Stewart-Jones, have obtained a similar assistance.

